Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 8,407 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. 53,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,144. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $54.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

