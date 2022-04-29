Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,642. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

