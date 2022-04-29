Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $54,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 875,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,197. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37.

