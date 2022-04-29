Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,430 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $77,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 148,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 60,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,611. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

