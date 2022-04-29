Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 156 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,727. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.69 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

