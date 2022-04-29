Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 206,880 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $141,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,357 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after acquiring an additional 903,418 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 868,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,617,000.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.24 during midday trading on Friday. 2,731,537 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

