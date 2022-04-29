Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 627,198 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,161,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,198 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.5% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $381,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $34.60. 363,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,609,113. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

