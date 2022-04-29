Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. 17,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,093. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.02%.

About Avangrid (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.