Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 675,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.05. 2,623,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,370,906. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

