Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.22. 402,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,767,428. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

