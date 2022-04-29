Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,573. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84.

