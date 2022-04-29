Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,241 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 103,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 508,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,383 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 20,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.28. 329,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,994. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $99.30 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

