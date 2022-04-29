Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.44 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in General Mills by 10.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.18. 90,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,390. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

