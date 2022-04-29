Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $736,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. 5,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,967. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $21.71.

