Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,940 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $4.17 on Friday, hitting $173.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.97 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.91 and its 200 day moving average is $167.23. The firm has a market cap of $239.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

