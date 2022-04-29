Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 26,740 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.74% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $43,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 285.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,564,000 after acquiring an additional 676,115 shares in the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,182,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 214,853 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,013,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,507,000.

NYSEARCA USRT traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,737. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

