Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,065,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 532.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 694,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,239,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 394,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 351,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 267,270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,075. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40.

