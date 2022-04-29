Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.99. 2,681,211 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

