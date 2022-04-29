Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,793 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $32,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,028,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,452. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

