Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,784,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,773,000 after buying an additional 293,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,921,000 after buying an additional 559,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,618,000 after buying an additional 64,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,090,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,392,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,385 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.46.

