Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 25,627 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,627 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $279.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.10.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

