Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Victrex (VTXPF)

Victrex (OTCMKTS: VTXPF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2022 – Victrex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

4/20/2022 – Victrex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

4/14/2022 – Victrex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

4/8/2022 – Victrex had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,150 ($27.40) to GBX 1,750 ($22.30).

Victrex stock remained flat at $$22.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 199. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. Victrex plc has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.