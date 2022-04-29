Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $21.25

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $22.71. Weibo shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 5,115 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.37.

Get Weibo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 74.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 512,861 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $143,502,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Weibo by 14.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth about $5,885,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.