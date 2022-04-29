Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $21.25

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $22.71. Weibo shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 5,115 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.37.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 74.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 512,861 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $143,502,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Weibo by 14.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth about $5,885,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
