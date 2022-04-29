Wells Fargo & Company Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $49.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $44.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 81,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 40,520 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 45,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,527,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 417,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 533,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

