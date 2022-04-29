Wells Fargo & Company Lowers First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $26.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

FHB opened at $24.45 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.09.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $881,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,597,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,565,000 after buying an additional 39,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 625,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

