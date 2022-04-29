Wells Fargo & Company Trims Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price to $635.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $635.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $613.95.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $444.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.60. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit has a 1-year low of $385.66 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

