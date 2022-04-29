Wells Fargo & Company Trims Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Target Price to $118.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

UHS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.54.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $188,455,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after buying an additional 1,051,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $92,187,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.1% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,637,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.