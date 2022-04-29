WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. WesBanco’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

WSBC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in WesBanco by 104.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 26,295 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

