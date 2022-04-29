West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.30 to $9.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of WST traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $325.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,287. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $308.36 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.81 and its 200 day moving average is $406.76.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

