Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 186.8% in April

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 186.8% from the March 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of HYI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.28. 24,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,412. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $214,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

