Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $26.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 981,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,504. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 3.52.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 60.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

