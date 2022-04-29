Western Union (NYSE:WU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $19.17, but opened at $17.55. Citigroup now has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Western Union shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 50,424 shares.

WU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Western Union by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Union by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 8.1% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Union during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Union by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.