Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $4.65-$5.05 EPS.

NYSE WAB traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,304. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.