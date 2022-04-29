Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 531 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.72. 64,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756,323. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $123.71.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

