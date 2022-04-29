Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 185.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

ROST stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.30. 62,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average is $103.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.