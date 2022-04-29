Westpac Banking Corp Buys 18,883 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $35,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $334.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.10.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.67. 20,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.42 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.66.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

