Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,189 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $407,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $137.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

