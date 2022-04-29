Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,645 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after buying an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after buying an additional 832,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.40. 63,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,897. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

