Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.32. 171,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,584,173. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.