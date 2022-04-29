Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Shares of MTD traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,290.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,293. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,225.56 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,358.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,462.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

