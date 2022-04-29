Westpac Banking Corp Has $10.70 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after buying an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Align Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $793,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.58.

Align Technology stock traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.61. 32,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,326. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $270.37 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.