Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.57 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Cigna by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cigna by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Cigna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

Shares of CI stock traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,562. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

