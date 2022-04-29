Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.85 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,092 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Robert Half International worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $114,599,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Robert Half International by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,704,000 after purchasing an additional 232,315 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Robert Half International by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 202,424 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,072,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Robert Half International stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,322. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

