Westpac Banking Corp Has $13.66 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,374 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.18% of Lumentum worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lumentum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lumentum by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84,237 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.26. 8,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

