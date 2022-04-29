Westpac Banking Corp Has $14.09 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,135 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

