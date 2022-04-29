Westpac Banking Corp Has $28.38 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $28,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,062,000 after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE ARE traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.25. 14,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.19. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.