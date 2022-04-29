Westpac Banking Corp Has $48.73 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 31,821 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. The company had a trading volume of 232,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,438. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $74.68 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

