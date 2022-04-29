Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,497 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 140,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

