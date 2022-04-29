Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,807. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

