Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 102 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP traded down $15.68 on Friday, hitting $467.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,566. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.30 and a 200-day moving average of $464.92.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.